LRI Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after buying an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $871.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,010.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

