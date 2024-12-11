LRI Investments LLC Sells 249 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

LRI Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,084.26. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,465 shares of company stock valued at $96,015,340 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

