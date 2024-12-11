LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $7,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

