Madison Square Garden Entertainment Announces Changes to Executive Leadership and Board Composition

Madison Square Garden Entertainment recently disclosed significant updates in its 8-K SEC filing dated December 9, 2024, showcasing alterations in executive leadership and board member elections.

The company shared that Mr. David F. Byrnes, who held the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, would be departing from Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Subsequently, on the same day, the firm’s Board of Directors appointed Mr. Gregory Brunner as the principal financial officer on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Brunner will continue his responsibilities as the Senior Vice President, Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer.

Furthermore, Madison Square Garden Entertainment held its annual stockholders meeting on December 9, 2024. During the event, Class A stockholders cast their votes for four directors to serve on the Board until the 2025 annual meeting. The Class B stockholders also elected twelve directors for the same term.

Regarding other proposals, the stockholders collectively voted to ratify the appointment of the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the transition period ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, they approved the Company’s 2020 Employee Stock Plan, as amended.

The advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers also took place, with the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and 100% of the Company’s shares of Class B common stock.

Finally, the filing was signed by Mr. Mark C. Cresitello, who serves as the Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Secretary at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, on behalf of the company on December 10, 2024.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

