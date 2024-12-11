Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $314.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $287.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $295.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total transaction of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

