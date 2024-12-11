Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of MASI stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.70. 38,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 120.4% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Masimo by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after acquiring an additional 360,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

