McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

