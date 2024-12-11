McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 74,731 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FDVV stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.