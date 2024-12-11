McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,945,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

