McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,865,000.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DXIV opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10.

