McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Separately, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,865,000.
Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DXIV opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $53.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Betting on Oil Over Gold Could Pay Off Big in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.