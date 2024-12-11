McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 507.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,603.68. The trade was a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 9,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,392.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,575.73. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,910 shares of company stock worth $8,780,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

EEFT opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

