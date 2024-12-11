MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Short Interest Up 412.5% in November

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MDB Capital Stock Performance

MDB Capital stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.12. MDB Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Insider Transactions at MDB Capital

In related news, CFO Jeremy William James sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $34,161.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,839 shares in the company, valued at $130,038.19. The trade was a 20.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

MDB Capital Company Profile

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

