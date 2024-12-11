Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 4481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.34) target price on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.92.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

