Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the company’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 64.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 221,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.