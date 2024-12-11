Meros Investment Management LP Purchases 25,471 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 476,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the quarter. Photronics accounts for about 5.4% of Meros Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 155.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 228,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Photronics Stock Down 2.0 %

PLAB stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.