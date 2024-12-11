Meros Investment Management LP Sells 1,985 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Meros Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Arhaus comprises approximately 2.8% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned 0.36% of Arhaus worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.59. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

