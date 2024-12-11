Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.52 Per Share

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.515 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 143.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE MAA traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.95. 23,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.68.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
