MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. CWM LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,273.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.97. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

See Also

