MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 55.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,869 shares of company stock valued at $47,018,239. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $270.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

