MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,558 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $210.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $169.88 and a 52-week high of $219.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

