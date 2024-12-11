Mikhail Eydelman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $457,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,488.53. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Mikhail Eydelman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $546,350.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.26.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

