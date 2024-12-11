MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 38,510 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,317,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,628,000 after buying an additional 394,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after acquiring an additional 335,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 961,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after acquiring an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 884,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $82.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

