MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.21 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

