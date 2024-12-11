MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,998 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,564 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $53,268,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,364,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

