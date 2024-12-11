MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 13,104.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 124,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Target by 52.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $135.09 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

