Moishe Gubin Acquires 112,347 Shares of Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Stock

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) CEO Moishe Gubin acquired 112,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,123,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,670. This trade represents a 19.10 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Moishe Gubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Moishe Gubin bought 17,600 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $211,024.00.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

STRW stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.22. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Strawberry Fields REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Strawberry Fields REIT during the second quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

