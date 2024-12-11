MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Chris Sugden Sells 25,000 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) Director Chris Sugden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,062,505 shares in the company, valued at $91,609,181.10. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.11 million, a P/E ratio of 400.09 and a beta of 3.08. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $1,776,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

