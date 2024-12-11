MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at DA Davidson

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $340.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.48.

MongoDB stock opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.79. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $212.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $1,451,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,255,929. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

