Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

MSI stock opened at $477.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.09 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

