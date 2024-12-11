Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Insider Activity at Mplx

In other Mplx news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $188,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

