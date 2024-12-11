MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,691,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $299,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 486.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $178.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.02 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.