M&T Bank Corp Sells 69,500 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 864,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.