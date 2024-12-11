Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Dave Basque Buys 5,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Basque bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,876.32. This trade represents a 14.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dave Basque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Dave Basque purchased 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $60,650.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Dave Basque acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 531,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 60,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

