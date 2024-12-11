National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.14. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$178.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$251.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$124.49 and a 52 week high of C$180.45.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total transaction of C$2,855,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,198.75. This represents a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,648 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,275.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

