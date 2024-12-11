National Bank Financial Downgrades Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) to Hold

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCK. UBS Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
