National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767,591 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

