National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,957 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.76% of The GEO Group worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEO. Noble Financial downgraded shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

