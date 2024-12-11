National Bank of Canada FI Has $10.29 Million Stake in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 1,483.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $10,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FER. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $921,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,653,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,715,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,881,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FER has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferrovial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ferrovial Price Performance

NASDAQ:FER opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. Ferrovial SE has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

