National Bank of Canada FI Has $11.67 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 186.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.50 and a fifty-two week high of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $9,098,135. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

