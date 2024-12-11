National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE KD opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $35.33.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
