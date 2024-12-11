National Bank of Canada FI Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,481 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.03, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.