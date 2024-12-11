Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 4,833.3% in November

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 4,833.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GASNY stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Naturgy Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Naturgy Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

