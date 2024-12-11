Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 33,725.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,598,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after buying an additional 9,570,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after buying an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,740,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 327,979 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.8% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 141,556 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,210 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,879 shares of company stock worth $508,642. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -336.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

