Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 17,446 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.81.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $242.99 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $158.15 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.71. The company has a market cap of $684.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

