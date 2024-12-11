Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $935.27 and last traded at $934.74. 2,955,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,071,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.00.

The company has a market cap of $390.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $797.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The trade was a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,396.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,041.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

