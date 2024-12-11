New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTL traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 7,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.
