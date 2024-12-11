New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMTL traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 7,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

