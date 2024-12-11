New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.09 and last traded at $58.01, with a volume of 140472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

New York Times Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

