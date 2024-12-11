Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,957 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,854,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

