Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 47,513 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,513 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth $325,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SharkNinja by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SN opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $112.93.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

