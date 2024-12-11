Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.89 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 317.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.