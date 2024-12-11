Northern Trust Co. (NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Northern Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ NTRSO opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $24.29.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
